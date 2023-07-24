Gilead (GILD) Ends Myelodysplastic Syndromes Study on Magrolimab

Gilead Sciences GILD announced the discontinuation of the late-stage ENHANCE study, a trial investigating the potential of magrolimab as a treatment for higher-risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS).

The ENHANCE study was a phase III randomized, double-blind trial evaluating the combination of magrolimab and azacitidine as a first-line treatment for higher-risk myelodysplastic syndromes (HR-MDS).

Magrolimab is a novel immunotherapy being developed in several hematologic cancers and solid tumor malignancies.

HR-MDS is a condition characterized by abnormal blood cell production in the bone marrow. This life-threatening disease has been lacking newly approved treatments for almost two decades.

The study enrolled more than 500 patients who were randomized to receive magrolimab in combination with azacitidine or azacitidine monotherapy.

The decision to discontinue the ENHANCE study was based on a planned analysis that indicated futility in achieving the study's primary endpoints, which were focused on complete response and overall survival. Secondary endpoints included duration of response, transfusion independence, progression-free survival, and time to transformation to acute myeloid leukemia, among others.

While the safety data were consistent with the known profile of magrolimab and typical adverse events seen in this patient population, the study was discontinued due to futility based on a planned analysis.

Gilead's research strategy now shifts toward ongoing trials of magrolimab in solid tumors and two pivotal studies — ENHANCE-2 in acute myeloid leukemia (AML) with TP53 mutations and ENHANCE-3 in first-line, unfit AML.

The candidate was previously granted Breakthrough Therapy designation for magrolimab for the treatment of newly diagnosed MDS.

The FDA had placed a partial clinical hold in 2022 on studies evaluating the combination of magrolimab plus azacitidine due to an apparent imbalance in investigator-reported suspected unexpected serious adverse reactions (SUSARs) between study arms but the hold was subsequently removed.

The acquisition of Forty Seven, Inc. added its investigational lead product candidate, magrolimab, to Gilead’s immuno-oncology research and development portfolio.

Gilead is looking to diversify in the lucrative oncology space. The oncology business put up a stellar performance in the first quarter, fueling its top line.

The Cell Therapy franchise, comprising Yescarta and Tecartus, also continues to witness a steady increase in sales, primarily due to higher demand for Yescarta in relapsed or refractory (R/R) large B-Cell lymphoma and Tecartus in R/R acute lymphoblastic leukemia and mantle cell lymphoma.

The uptake of the breast cancer drug Trodelvy has been strong as well.

Earlier, Gilead entered into a strategic collaboration with Arcellx, Inc. ACLX to co-develop and co-commercialize CART-ddBMCA, a late-stage clinical asset in development for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

However, Arcellx recently announced that the FDA placed a clinical hold on its iMMagine-1 program, designed to evaluate the lead program, CART-ddBCMA, for treating adult patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma. The hold was placed on Jun 16 after a patient died.

