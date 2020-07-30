Gilead (GILD) 2nd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect

Gilead Sciences (GILD) is set to report second quarter fiscal 2020 earnings results after Thursday’s closing bell.

Once seen as a “coronavirus stock,” shares of the biotech firm specialist have been volatile this year after the company's experimental COVID-19 antiviral drug remdesivir was granted emergency use authorization by U.S. Food and Drug Administration based on encouraging trial data. While the drug is still in clinical testing, investors are assessing both the effectiveness and potential long-term revenue driver for Gilead. The race for coronavirus vaccine production could mean billions of dollars for the drug industry.

In the case for Gilead, early data suggests patients recovered 31% faster with remdesivir than with a placebo. The company’s stock price has been driven by these types of headlines. While the shares are up more than 13% year to date, they is down some ten percentage points from where it was three months ago. Gilead could still benefit from from remdesivir being recognized as an effective treatment even as a vaccine — whether from Gilead or from another drugmaker — remains under development.

That topic, among others will be front and center when the management speak to analysts on the conference following the results. Elsewhere, the market will focus on the company’s HIV business, as well as products such as Genvoya, Descovy and Odefsey to assess whether demand has increased amid the pandemic. How Gilead guides, combined with any update on remdesivir’s will be the main driver of the stock.

For the quarter that ended in March, the Foster City, Calif.-based company is projected to earn $1.47 per share on revenue of $5.34 billion. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earnings came to $1.82 per share on revenue of $5.68 billion. For the full year, ending in December, earnings are projected to rise 1.5% year over year to $6.73 per share, while full-year revenue of $23.46 billion would rise 4.5% year over year.

While the projected year-over-year declines for both revenue and profits might appear discouraging, it should be discussed in the context that Gilead has established a solid track record of earnings performance, with the company surpassing consensus estimates in five of the last six quarters. In the first quarter, Gilead reported beats on both the top and bottom lines with product rising 5% year over year to $5.5 billion, while adjusted EPS came in at $1.68 per share, or 12 cents better than consensus.

Out of the revenue total, Q1 product sales were $5.4 billion with its HIV drug Biktarvy contributing revenue of $1.7 billion, more than doubling from the year before, or 113% higher year over year. Its other other HIV treatments, Genvoya and Truvada, saw revenues of $824 million and $406 million respectively, though both declined on a year-over-year basis by 18.8% and 33%, respectively. Given these trends, revenue stabilization is something investors will look for on Thursday.

Eslwehere, regarding remdesivir, Gilead recently set a price of $390 per vial. Doing the math, this translates to $2,340 in revenue per patient for a standard six-vial treatment course. As such, the company’s guidance, particularly when including remdesivir revenue, will be of notable interest to analysts as they attempt to model Gilead’s return to organic revenue growth and its implication on the stock price.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.