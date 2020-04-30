Gilead (GILD) 1st Quarter Earnings: What to Expect

Gilead Sciences (GILD) is set to report first quarter fiscal 2020 earnings results after Thursday’s closing bell. Shares of the biotech firm specialist have risen 23% year to date, driven by excitement over the company's experimental Covid-19 antiviral drug, remdesivir.

The U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases on Wednesday released preliminary results from a large randomized trial suggesting hospitalized patients with Covid-19 and lung complications recovered 31% faster with remdesivir than with a placebo. That news alone sent Gilead, and perhaps the entire market, soaring.

Wednesday’s action is par for the course for Gilead which has been on a rollercoaster. Its stock has skyrocketed and then plunged on conflicting reports regarding remdesivir’s clinical studies testing, including last Thursday’s 4% decline after the World Health Organization accidentally released a summary of a draft paper that suggests remdesivir had no clinical benefit.

Currently, Gilead is conducting two phase III studies on remdesivir in countries with a higher prevalence of Covid-19. And some analysts, including Robyn Karnauskas of SunTrust, expects the company to disclose some of the data on Thursday. That topic will be front and center when management speaks to analysts on the conference following the results.

Elsewhere, the market will focus on the company’s HIV business, as well as products such as Genvoya, Descovy and Odefsey to assess whether demand has increased amid the pandemic. Ahead of the quarter, Navin Jacob of UBS recently downgraded Gilead from Buy to Neutral, writing that "the risk/reward appears balanced," and that he was making the downgrade based "on valuation."

Jacob’s new price target of $80 implies a 2.5% upside from current levels. "Stock is clearly levered to [remdesivir], as exhibited by past weeks' volatility (on small data samples),” Jacob added. Whether Jacob is right remains to be seen. How Gilead guides, combined with any update on remdesivir’s will be the main driver of the stock.

For the quarter that ended in March, the Foster City, Calif.-based company is projected to earn $1.72 per share on revenue of $5.51 billion. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earnings came to $1.91 per share on revenue of $5.65 billion. For the full year, ending in December, earnings are projected to rise 2.84% year over year to $6.87 per share, while full-year revenue of $22.06 billion would mark a decline of 1% year over year.

Gilead has also established a solid track record of earnings performance, with the company surpassing consensus estimates in four of the last five quarters. In the fourth quarter, the company reported EPS of $1.30 per share on revenue of $5.88 billion, beating the $5.7 billion revenue analysts were expecting. The beat was driven by the company’s HIV drug, Biktarvy, which raked in $1.57 billion in revenue and remains the company's top-selling product.

Its other HIV treatments, Genvoya and Truvada, saw revenues of $958 million and $768 million respectively, though both declined on a year-over-year basis by 20.6% and 6.7%, respectively. As such, revenue stabilization and the guidance is what the Street will be focused on when Q1 results are released Thursday. The progress of remdesivir will nonetheless be main story which could spark not only Gilead’s return to organic revenue growth, but also ensure market share gains.

