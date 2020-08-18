Gilead Gets CRL For Filgotinib For Moderately To Severely Active Rheumatoid Arthritis Treatment

(RTTNews) - Galapagos (GLPG) said that Gilead Sciences Inc. (GILD) received a complete response letter or CRL from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for the New Drug Application or NDA for filgotinib, an investigational treatment for moderately to severely active rheumatoid arthritis or RA.

The FDA indicated in CRL that the review cycle for an application is complete and that the application is not ready for approval in its present form.

The FDA also has expressed concerns regarding the overall benefit/risk profile of the filgotinib 200 mg dose.

The FDA has requested data from the MANTA and MANTA-RAy studies before completing its review of the NDA. The MANTA and MANTA-RAy studies are designed to assess whether filgotinib has an impact on sperm parameters.

Gilead is the market authorization holder for filgotinib in the United States and is responsible for potential commercialization in the U.S.

The MANTA and MANTA-RAy studies are fully recruited, with topline results anticipated in the first half of 2021.

Filgotinib is currently under review by regulatory authorities around the world. Filgotinib recently received a positive opinion from the European Medicines Agency's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use, recommending marketing authorization for filgotinib in the EU for the treatment of adults with moderate to severe RA who have responded inadequately or are intolerant of one or more disease-modifying anti-rheumatic drugs.

As per the terms of the deal with Gilead, Galapagos is entitled to an approval milestone of $100 million for the approval of filgotinib in the US, which was included in the Galapagos cash burn guidance.

Following this CRL, Galapagos revised its full year 2020 operational cash burn guidance to between 490 million euros and 520 million euros.

