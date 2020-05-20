Gilead-Galapagos's drug meets main goals of ulcerative colitis study

May 20 (Reuters) - Gilead Sciences Inc GILD.O and partner Galapagos NV GLPG.AS said on Wednesday a higher dose of their experimental drug filgotinib showed greater effectiveness than placebo in a mid-stage study testing it in ulcerative colitis patients.

Filgotinib is being tested for inflammatory conditions including rheumatoid arthritis and Crohn's disease. (https://reut.rs/2Tmy9fO)

(Reporting by Manojna Maddipatla in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

