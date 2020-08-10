US Markets
Gilead files U.S. marketing application for remdesivir

Manojna Maddipatla Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/MIKE BLAKE

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Gilead Sciences Inc GILD.O said on Monday it has filed a marketing application with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for its experimental COVID-19 drug remdesivir.

