Gilead files U.S. marketing application for remdesivir
Gilead Sciences Inc said on Monday it has filed a marketing application with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for its experimental COVID-19 drug remdesivir. (Reporting by Manojna Maddipatla in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila) ((manojna.kalyani@thomsonreuters.com; +91 8061822700;)) nL4N2FC2Z5
Aug 10 (Reuters) - Gilead Sciences Inc GILD.O said on Monday it has filed a marketing application with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for its experimental COVID-19 drug remdesivir.
(Reporting by Manojna Maddipatla in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
((manojna.kalyani@thomsonreuters.com; +91 8061822700;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.