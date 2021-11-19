Markets
GILD

Gilead Files BLA For Bulevirtide To Treat Chronic HDV Infection

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Pharmaceutical firm Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD), on Friday, said it has submitted a Biologics License Application or BLA, to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration or FDA, for bulevirtide 2 mg injection, a potential first-in-class antiviral medicine for the treatment of chronic hepatitis delta virus or HDV infection in adults with compensated liver disease.

The bulevirtide has already been granted Breakthrough Therapy and Orphan Drug designations, the company said in a statement.

Bulevirtide is an investigational agent in the U.S. and its safety and efficacy have not been established so far. The BLA submission is supported by data from completed and ongoing phase two studies and the ongoing phase three MYR301 study which supports the safety and efficacy of bulevirtide 2 mg.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GILD

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular