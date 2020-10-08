Gilead, European Commission Enter Joint Procurement Agreement For Remdesivir

(RTTNews) - Gilead Sciences (GILD) and the European Commission have signed a joint procurement agreement that will enable rapid and equitable access to Veklury (remdesivir), the antiviral drug for the treatment of COVID-19. The agreement covers purchases of Veklury over the next six months and has the option to be extended. The company will begin fulfilling orders the week of October 12.

The European Commission granted conditional marketing authorization of Veklury on July 3, 2020. The new agreement replaces an Emergency Support Instrument that enabled the European Commission to procure Veklury for EU Member States, including the UK, from August through October 2020.

Gilead expects supply of Veklury to meet global demand by the end of the current month. The company said it is on track to produce more than 2 million treatment courses of Veklury in the current year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.