Gilead Canada Submits SNDS To Health Canada For Descovy - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Gilead Sciences Canada, Inc. has submitted a supplemental new drug submission to Health Canada for Descovy. It is being evaluated for pre-exposure prophylaxis to reduce the risk of sexually acquired HIV-1 infection among individuals who are HIV-negative and at risk for HIV.

The submission was based on data from the DISCOVER trial, a multi-year global phase 3 registrational clinical trial. Enrollment included more than 5,300 adult cisgender men who have sex with men or transgender women who have sex with men.

DESCOVY received approval in Canada in 2016 for the treatment of HIV-1 infection in adults and pediatric patients weighing at least 35 kg, in combination with other antiretroviral agents.

