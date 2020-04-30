Gilead Beats Earnings Estimates, but the Stock Falls

The biotech firm Gilead Sciences, developer of the Covid-19 drug remdesivir, reported earnings Thursday that beat estimates, but the stock still fell in after-hours trading.

The company reported non-GAAP diluted earnings per share of $1.68 for the first quarter of 2020, beating the S&P Capital IQ estimate by 12 cents a share. Gilead (ticker: GILD) reported sales of $5.5 billion, better than the $5.2 billion the company reported for the same quarter last year.

Gilead shares dropped 1.4% in after-hours trading after the release of the earnings report. The stock has surged 29.3% so far this year as of Thursday’s market close.

Gilead said it had no supply shortages or manufacturing issues due to the coronavirus crisis. It said it is continuing trials that are fully enrolled, but will postpone new trials and pause enrollment in others.

“There is significant uncertainty about the progression and ultimate impact of the pandemic on Gilead’s business and operations,” the company said in a statement. “While COVID-19 did not materially impact Gilead’s first-quarter results, Gilead anticipates that COVID-19 could impact its business in the short-term due to factors such as fewer patients accessing treatment for conditions such as HIV and [hepatitis C virus], however, the impact of these developments is uncertain.”

The company has scheduled an earnings call for 4:30 p.m. ET on Thursday.

On Wednesday, Gilead and the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases said that a trial of remdesivir had shown that the drug shortened the time to recovery for Covid-19 patients.

