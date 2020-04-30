Gilead Awaits FDA Approval on Remdesivir to Treat Covid-19

Twenty-four hours after Gilead Sciences announced positive results from a government study of its experimental Covid-19 drug remdesivir, data on the study is still scant, and the Food and Drug Administration has made no public moves to authorize the drug for emergency use.

Still, analysts say that an emergency-use authorization for remdesivir is likely to come soon.

“We would expect an [emergency-use authorization] approval to be disclosed this afternoon, or at least in the next few days,” SVB Leerink analyst Geoffrey Porges wrote Wednesday afternoon.

Following a short news release from Gilead Wednesday morning, the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases said Wednesday afternoon that its randomized, controlled trial of remdesivir found that patients who received the drug recovered from Covid-19 in 11 days, while patients who received a placebo recovered in 15 days. It also said that the mortality rate for patients who received remdesivir was lower, at 8%, than in the placebo group, where 11.6% of patients died.

NIAID said more-comprehensive data on the trial results was forthcoming. It also said the FDA had been “engaged in sustained and ongoing discussions with Gilead Sciences regarding making remdesivir available to patients as quickly as possible, as appropriate.”

The head of the institute, Dr. Anthony Fauci, said the FDA was “literally, as we speak,” talking to Gilead about “mechanisms to make this easily available to those who need it.” The New York Times reported Wednesday that the FDA could authorize emergency use of the drug as early as that day, citing a senior administration official, though that didn’t happen.

Shares of Gilead (ticker: GILD), were up 1.3% in premarket trading Thursday after climbing 5.7% on Wednesday. The S&P 500, bolstered by enthusiasm over the Covid-19 treatment, rose 2.7% on Wednesday. S&P futures were down 0.5% Thursday morning after the Labor Department reported 3.8 million new jobless claims.

https://asset.barrons.com/dj-mg/dice/barrons-staffpicks-2d590600-c862-4394-b9d3-66b48c376d60/inset.json

Porges, in his note, wrote that remdesivir was a long way from a cure for Covid-19. “Having a treatment for severe disease is very positive for our hospitals and health-care providers, and may reduce the demands on those institutions and providers, thus facilitating some relaxation of social distancing,” Porges wrote. “The benefit is not sufficient to justify wholesale abandonment of those guidelines and policies, but it may allow greater relaxation sooner, provided other public health infrastructure is in place.

Porges also wrote that, after the approval, questions will remain about how current supplies of remdesivir will be allocated. The company says it has enough material on hand for 140,000 doses, though those could be stretched if a 5-day treatment course proves to be as effective as a 10-day course, as a Gilead-sponsored study released Wednesday suggested.

In a letter to the public Wednesday evening, Gilead CEO Daniel O’Day wrote that the company is trying to expand production capacity by working with other pharmaceutical and chemical manufacturers. He also said his scientists were looking into making the drug, which is administered intravenously, available through other delivery methods to expand its usefulness.

“Since January, our teams have been working day and night to determine whether remdesivir might work in patients with Covid-19,” O’Day wrote. “These efforts include collaboration with study investigators and governments on the various clinical trials. Today’s news, that remdesivir might play a role in easing the burden of the pandemic, is the outcome we all hoped would be possible.”

Gilead is set to report earnings after the market closes on Thursday.

Write to Josh Nathan-Kazis at josh.nathan-kazis@barrons.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.