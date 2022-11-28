Markets
Gilead, Arcus Announce Positive Update On Joint TIGIT Program In ARC-7 Study

November 28, 2022 — 09:26 am EST

(RTTNews) - Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) and Arcus Biosciences (RCUS) Monday announced a positive update for the randomized, open-label joint TIGIT Phase 2 ARC-7 study in patients with first-line metastatic non-small cell lung cancer.

ARC-7 is evaluating the combinations of anti-TIGIT antibody domvanalimab plus anti-PD-1 antibody zimberelimab and domvanalimab plus zimberelimab and etrumadenant, an A2a/b adenosine receptor antagonist, versus zimberelimab alone. The study represents the first randomized Phase 2 study of an Fc-silent anti-TIGIT/anti-PD-1 combination.

A total of 150 patients have been randomized across the three study arms.

The companies said, both domvanalimab combinations continued to show clinically meaningful differentiation compared to zimberelimab monotherapy across multiple efficacy measures, including objective response rates, progression-free survival and six-month landmark PFS.

