Gilead Aims to Make 1 Million Doses of an Experimental Covid-19 Drug

The biotech company Gilead said it is donating its supply of 1.5 million doses of remdesivir, an antiviral drug being tested as a potential treatment for Covid-19. That would likely be enough to treat 140,000 patients.

The announcement came in a letter from Gilead (ticker: GILD) CEO Daniel O’Day, issued on Saturday. O’Day said the company was working to boost production of remdesivir, cutting the amount of time it takes to produce the drug from a year to six months. He said the company aimed to have 500,000 treatment courses manufactured by October, and 1 million by the end of 2020.

“There is a long way to go and a lot of work to be done but I’m pleased that, despite the challenges we have been able to get supply levels to where they are today in a very short space of time—through the resourcefulness of our teams, creative approaches and collaboration,” O’Day wrote.

Shares of Gilead were up 0.6% to $78.67 shortly after the market opened on Monday as the Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 3.8%. The stock is up 21% this year.

Remdesivir, first developed by Gilead as a potential treatment for Ebola, has emerged in recent weeks as among the most-promising experimental treatments for Covid-19 that could be available in the near term. So far, 1,700 Covid-19 patients have been treated with remdesivir through compassionate use and expanded access programs.

The drug is also in a number of clinical trials involving thousands of additional patients. Some data from the first of the trials could be available as early as this week, according to a note on Monday from SVB Leerink analyst Geoffrey Porges.

“Should remdesivir produce a 20-30% reduction in the mortality from Covid-19, or improve other markers of clinical progression such as ventilator days or residual morbidity, then the community at large (worldwide) is likely to breathe a huge sigh of relief at the prospect of making this disease more manageable medically and economically,” Porges wrote. “The news from the first trials of remdesivir is likely to be disclosed this week, and could be a major catalyst for a change in sentiment in equity markets should the drug be effective.”

Gilead had said on March 22 that it could no longer accept requests for emergency access to remdesivir, because of the high volume of requests it was receiving. In his letter, O’Day said the company has been working to establish new expanded access programs that will allow hospitals and doctors to ask for emergency use of the drug for a number of patients at a time.

“Remdesivir is still an investigational medicine and has not been approved by regulatory authorities anywhere in the world,” O’Day wrote. “The safety and efficacy are not yet known, so while we feel the greatest sense of urgency in our work with remdesivir, we must take the responsible, ethical approach of determining whether it is indeed a safe, effective treatment.”

