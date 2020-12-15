US Markets
Gilead abandons filgotinib for rheumatoid arthritis in U.S.

Manojna Maddipatla Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/STEPHEN LAM

Gilead Sciences Inc said on Tuesday it had decided not to pursue the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's approval of its experimental rheumatoid arthritis treatment, filgotinib, following a meeting with the health regulator.

The FDA in August declined to approve filgotinib for rheumatoid arthritis, citing concerns regarding the overall benefit as well as risk profile of the 200 mg dose of the treatment.

Last year, Gilead invested $5.1 billion in a major expansion of its partnership with Belgo-Dutch biotech Galapagos NV GLPG.AS, banking on the potential of filgotinib and other drugs in development.

