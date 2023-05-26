News & Insights

Gilead : CHMP Grants Positive Opinion For Use Of Veklury In COVID-19 Patients With Renal Impairment

(RTTNews) - Gilead Sciences Inc. (GILD) said Friday that the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use or CHMP of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) granted a positive opinion for the use of Veklury (remdesivir) in COVID-19 patients with severe renal impairment, including those on dialysis.

The company noted that the European Commission will review the CHMP recommendation and, if adopted, Veklury will become the first and only authorized antiviral COVID-19 treatment that can be used across all stages of renal disease.

In the European Economic Area (EEA), Veklury is the only antiviral indicated for both the treatment of COVID-19 in adult and adolescent patients who do not require supplemental oxygen and are at increased risk of developing severe COVID-19, as well as adults, adolescent and pediatric patients with pneumonia requiring supplemental oxygen.

