Gilead 4th-quarter profit, 2020 outlook fall short of Street view

Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/STEPHEN LAM

Gilead Sciences Inc on Tuesday reported a lower than expected fourth-quarter profit as it took a variety of charges, and it forecast 2020 results well below Wall Street estimates.

