Gilead : Phase 2b Study Of Sacituzumab Govitecan On Aggressive Type Of Breast Cancer Meets Main Goal

(RTTNews) - Gilead Sciences Inc. (GILD) said that the Everest Medicines sponsored Phase 2b EVER-132-001 study of sacituzumab govitecan, which is marketed as Trodelvy in the United States, met its primary endpoint of overall response rate in metastatic triple-negative breast cancer.

The results demonstrated an overall response rate of 38.8% as evaluated by an Independent Review Committee.

EVER-132-001 is a single-arm, multi-center Phase 2b registrational study evaluating sacituzumab govitecan in 80 patients enrolled in China for the treatment of adults with unresectable locally advanced or metastatic triple-negative breast cancer who have received two or more prior systemic therapies, at least one for metastatic disease.

Triple-negative breast cancer is the most aggressive type of breast cancer and accounts for about 15% of all breast cancers.

