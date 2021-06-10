Gilead : FDA Oks Epclusa, Expanding Pediatric Indication To Treat Children With Chronic Hepatitis C

(RTTNews) - Gilead Sciences Inc. (GILD) said that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved new formulation of Epclusa, expanding pediatric indication to treat children ages 3 and older with Chronic Hepatitis C.

The company noted that the new oral pellet formulation enables treatment in early childhood with pangenotypic, panfibrotic regimen.

The FDA approved a New Drug Application for two strengths of an oral pellet formulation of Epclusa (sofosbuvir 200 mg/velpatasvir 50 mg and sofosbuvir 150 mg/velpatasvir 37.5 mg) developed for use by younger children who cannot swallow tablets. The recommended dosage of Epclusa in children ages 3 years and older is based on weight.

Treatment with Epclusa for 12 weeks was approved in patients without cirrhosis or with compensated cirrhosis (Child-Pugh A), and in combination with ribavirin for patients with decompensated cirrhosis (Child-Pugh B or C). Sofosbuvir/velpatasvir is the only protease inhibitor-free, pangenotypic HCV regimen approved for patients as young as 3 years of age.

