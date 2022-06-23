Markets
Gilead: Week 48 Findings Underscore Efficacy Of Bulevirtide For Treatment Of Chronic HDV

(RTTNews) - Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) reported week 48 results from the phase 3 trial evaluating Hepcludex or bulevirtide for the treatment of chronic hepatitis delta virus infection. The company said these data reinforce the clinical utility of bulevirtide as monotherapy for the treatment of chronic hepatitis delta virus. The data showed the positive impact of bulevirtide on patient-reported outcomes. The safety profile of bulevirtide at week 48 is consistent with prior reports.

Bulevirtide was granted Conditional Marketing Authorization by the European Commission and is an investigational agent in the U.S. and outside of the European Economic Area. Bulevirtide has been granted Breakthrough Therapy and Orphan Drug designations by the FDA.

