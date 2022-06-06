Markets
Gilead: Trodelvy Extends Overall Survival In Second-Line Metastatic TNBC - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) reported final data from the phase 3 ASCENT study of Trodelvy in patients with relapsed or refractory metastatic triple-negative breast cancer who received two or more prior systemic therapies, at least one of them for metastatic disease. In a follow-up analysis from the final database lock, Trodelvy improved median progression-free survival versus physicians' choice of chemotherapy and extended median overall survival by almost five months in the intent-to-treat population. The company noted that the safety profile of Trodelvy was consistent with prior reports.

Bill Grossman, Senior Vice President, Therapeutic Area Head, Gilead Oncology, said: "These final data from ASCENT reinforce Trodelvy as a new standard-of-care option in this setting."

