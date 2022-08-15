Gilead: Phase 3 TROPiCS-02 Study With Trodelvy Shows Clinically Meaningful Survival Results

(RTTNews) - Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) reported statistically significant and clinically meaningful results from the second interim analysis of the key secondary endpoint of overall survival in the phase 3 TROPiCS-02 study evaluating Trodelvy in patients with HR+/HER2- metastatic breast cancer who received prior endocrine therapy, CDK4/6 inhibitors and two to four lines of chemotherapy. The company has submitted a supplemental Biologics License Application to the FDA.

Merdad Parsey, Chief Medical Officer, Gilead Sciences, said: "We look forward to discussing these results with global health authorities, as pre-treated HR+/HER2- metastatic disease patients currently have limited treatment options and poor quality of life."

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.