Gilead: Phase 3 TROPiCS-02 Study Meets Primary Endpoint

(RTTNews) - Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) reported results from the phase 3 TROPiCS-02 study evaluating Trodelvy in patients with HR+/HER2- metastatic breast cancer who received prior endocrine therapy, CDK4/6 inhibitors and two to four lines of chemotherapy. The company said the study met its primary endpoint with a statistically significant improvement in progression-free survival versus physician's choice of chemotherapy. The first interim analysis of the key secondary endpoint of overall survival in the TROPiCS-02 study showed a trend in improvement for overall survival. The safety profile for Trodelvy was consistent with prior studies.

Merdad Parsey, Chief Medical Officer, Gilead Sciences, said: "We are evaluating the data and will explore potential pathways with regulatory authorities to bring Trodelvy to this group of patients."

