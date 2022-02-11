Markets
Gilead: Laboratory Results Show Veklury Remains Active Against All Major SARS-CoV-2 Variants

(RTTNews) - Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) reported data demonstrating the in vitro activity of Veklury (remdesivir) against ten SARS-CoV-2 variants, including Omicron. The study showed similar activity of Veklury against the variants. Delta and Omicron variants both remained fully susceptible to Veklury.

Tomas Cihlar, Senior Vice President of Virology Research, Gilead Sciences, said: "Now with a new version of Omicron (BA.2 subvariant) increasing in circulation around the world, these latest data also suggest that remdesivir will retain antiviral activity against this new subvariant because the viral RNA polymerase that remdesivir targets does not contain any additional unique mutations."

