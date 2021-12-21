Markets
GILD

Gilead: FDA Places Clinical Hold On Studies Of Injectable Lenacapavir For HIV Treatment & Prevention

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Gilead Sciences Inc. (GILD) said that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has placed a clinical hold on the use of injectable lenacapavir in borosilicate vials in all ongoing clinical studies for HIV treatment and HIV pre-exposure prophylaxis.

The FDA's clinical hold is due to emerging concerns about the compatibility of vials made of borosilicate glass with lenacapavir solution, which could potentially lead to the formation of sub-visible glass particles in the solution of lenacapavir.

The company noted that dosing of oral formulations of lenacapavir will continue. The company remains confident about the future potential of lenacapavir and is committed to resolving this vial quality issue.

Lenacapavir is an investigational compound and is not approved by any regulatory authority for any use and its safety and efficacy are not known. There is no cure for HIV or AIDS.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GILD

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular