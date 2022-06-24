Markets
GILD

Gilead: CHMP Adopts Positive Opinion For Lenacapavir To Treat People With Multi-Drug Resistant HIV

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) announced the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use of the European Medicines Agency adopted a positive opinion for investigational lenacapavir for the treatment of HIV-1 infection, in combination with other antiretroviral, in adults with multi-drug resistant HIV-1 infection for whom it is otherwise not possible to construct a suppressive anti-viral regimen. The company said the positive opinion is supported by data from the phase 2/3 CAPELLA trial, a double-blinded, placebo-controlled global multicenter study.

Lenacapavir is an investigational compound and is not approved by any regulatory authority for any use.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GILD

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular