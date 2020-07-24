Gilead: CHMP Adopts Positive Opinion For Jyseleca In Treatment Of Rheumatoid Arthritis

(RTTNews) - Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) and Galapagos NV (GLPG) announced the European Medicines Agency's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use has adopted a positive opinion for Jyseleca (filgotinib), an investigational, once-daily, oral, selective JAK1 inhibitor for the treatment of adults with moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis who have responded inadequately or are intolerant to one or more disease modifying anti-rheumatic drugs. The Commission decision is anticipated in the third quarter of 2020.

Gilead and Galapagos NV are collaborative partners in the global development and commercialization of filgotinib in rheumatoid arthritis and other inflammatory indications.

