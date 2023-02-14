Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Now Owns 4.90% of IMPINJ (PI)

Fintel reports that Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.26MM shares of IMPINJ Inc (PI). This represents 4.9% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 1.56MM shares and 6.40% of the company, a decrease in shares of 19.30% and a decrease in total ownership of 1.50% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.04% Upside

As of February 14, 2023, the average one-year price target for IMPINJ is $131.43. The forecasts range from a low of $112.11 to a high of $147.00. The average price target represents an increase of 3.04% from its latest reported closing price of $127.56.

The projected annual revenue for IMPINJ is $328MM, an increase of 27.29%. The projected annual EPS is $1.35.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 460 funds or institutions reporting positions in IMPINJ. This is an increase of 75 owner(s) or 19.48% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PI is 0.39%, an increase of 1.68%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 15.50% to 30,936K shares. The put/call ratio of PI is 0.91, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Sylebra Capital holds 3,397K shares representing 13.11% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Invesco holds 2,185K shares representing 8.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,586K shares, representing an increase of 27.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PI by 99.98% over the last quarter.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings holds 1,188K shares representing 4.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,405K shares, representing a decrease of 18.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PI by 23.23% over the last quarter.

Driehaus Capital Management holds 846K shares representing 3.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 530K shares, representing an increase of 37.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PI by 103.64% over the last quarter.

AIM COUNSELOR SERIES TRUST - Invesco Oppenheimer Discovery Fund Class R5 holds 684K shares representing 2.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 601K shares, representing an increase of 12.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PI by 58.63% over the last quarter.

Impinj Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Impinj helps businesses and people analyze, optimize, and innovate by wirelessly connecting billions of everyday things - such as apparel, automobile parts, luggage, and shipments - to the Internet. The Impinj platform uses RAIN RFID to deliver timely data about these everyday things to business and consumer applications, enabling a boundless Internet of Things.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.