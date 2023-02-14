Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Now Owns 4.10% of Shake Shack (SHAK)

Fintel reports that Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.62MM shares of Shake Shack Inc (SHAK). This represents 4.1% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 2.65MM shares and 6.80% of the company, a decrease in shares of 39.03% and a decrease in total ownership of 2.70% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.50% Downside

As of February 13, 2023, the average one-year price target for Shake Shack is $54.84. The forecasts range from a low of $47.47 to a high of $66.15. The average price target represents a decrease of 3.50% from its latest reported closing price of $56.83.

The projected annual revenue for Shake Shack is $1,109MM, an increase of 28.18%. The projected annual EPS is -$0.08.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 508 funds or institutions reporting positions in Shake Shack. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 2.01% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SHAK is 0.16%, an increase of 4.50%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.80% to 41,511K shares. The put/call ratio of SHAK is 1.67, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Fred Alger Management holds 3,417K shares representing 8.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,153K shares, representing a decrease of 50.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SHAK by 25.99% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,724K shares representing 6.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,738K shares, representing a decrease of 0.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SHAK by 15.04% over the last quarter.

12 West Capital Management holds 1,692K shares representing 4.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,776K shares, representing a decrease of 5.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SHAK by 12.35% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,110K shares representing 2.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,096K shares, representing an increase of 1.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SHAK by 20.27% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 1,089K shares representing 2.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,082K shares, representing an increase of 0.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SHAK by 99.99% over the last quarter.

Shake Shack Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Shake Shack is a modern day 'roadside' burger stand serving a classic American menu of premium burgers, chicken sandwiches, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer and wine. With its fresh, simple, high-quality food at a great value, Shake Shack is a fun and lively community gathering place with widespread appeal. Shake Shack's mission is to Stand for Something Good®, from its premium ingredients and caring hiring practices to its inspiring designs and deep community investment. Since the original Shack opened in 2004 in NYC's Madison Square Park, the Company has expanded to approximately 310 locations in 30 U.S. States and the District of Columbia, including more than 105 international locations including London, Hong Kong, Shanghai, Singapore, Philippines, Mexico, Istanbul, Dubai, Tokyo, Seoul and more.

