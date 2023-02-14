Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Now Owns 2.50% of Quanterix (QTRX)

Fintel reports that Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.94MM shares of Quanterix Corp (QTRX). This represents 2.5% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 2.84MM shares and 7.70% of the company, a decrease in shares of 66.73% and a decrease in total ownership of 5.20% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.28% Upside

As of February 13, 2023, the average one-year price target for Quanterix is $14.02. The forecasts range from a low of $12.12 to a high of $15.75. The average price target represents an increase of 3.28% from its latest reported closing price of $13.58.

The projected annual revenue for Quanterix is $112MM, an increase of 1.73%. The projected annual EPS is -$1.88.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 315 funds or institutions reporting positions in Quanterix. This is a decrease of 15 owner(s) or 4.55% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to QTRX is 0.09%, a decrease of 5.59%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.79% to 35,883K shares. The put/call ratio of QTRX is 0.70, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Camber Capital Management holds 3,000K shares representing 8.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,142K shares, representing an increase of 61.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in QTRX by 26.24% over the last quarter.

DFCIX - Delaware Smid Cap Growth Fund holds 2,145K shares representing 5.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,442K shares, representing a decrease of 13.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in QTRX by 17.61% over the last quarter.

Frontier Capital Management Co holds 1,935K shares representing 5.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 702K shares, representing an increase of 63.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in QTRX by 91.08% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 1,809K shares representing 4.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,511K shares, representing an increase of 16.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in QTRX by 22.32% over the last quarter.

Granahan Investment Management holds 1,273K shares representing 3.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,074K shares, representing an increase of 15.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in QTRX by 22.86% over the last quarter.

Quanterix Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Quanterix is a company that's digitizing biomarker analysis with the goal of advancing the science of precision health. The company's digital health solution, Simoa, has the potential to change the way in which healthcare is provided today by giving researchers the ability to closely examine the continuum from health to disease. Quanterix' technology is designed to enable much earlier disease detection, better prognoses and enhanced treatment methods to improve the quality of life and longevity of the population for generations to come. The technology is currently being used for research applications in several therapeutic areas, including oncology, neurology, cardiology, inflammation and infectious disease. The company was established in 2007 and is located in Billerica, Massachusetts.

