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Gildan Activewear Stock Drops Following Short Seller Report; Co. Reaffirms 2026 Guidance

June 17, 2026 — 02:27 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Gildan Activewear Inc. (GIL) shares fell 18.77% on Tuesday to close at $50.34 after a short seller report raised concerns about the company's sales practices and growth trends.

The report, published by Jehoshaphat Research on June 16, alleged that Gildan had shipped excess inventory to distributors beyond underlying demand, creating an estimated $500 million inventory overhang. It also claimed the company's organic growth has been negative for years despite reported revenue growth and questioned certain sales practices.

The apparel manufacturer said it is aware of the report, but "remains confident that its disclosures provide investors with accurate and comprehensive information regarding the company, including its financial reporting and governance practices."

Gildan also reaffirmed its fiscal 2026 guidance, forecasting revenue of $6.0 billion to $6.2 billion and adjusted earnings per share of $4.20 to $4.40, representing year-over-year growth of approximately 20% to 25%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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