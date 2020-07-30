Markets
GIL

Gildan Activewear Slips To Loss In Q2

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Gildan Activewear Inc. (GIL, GIL.TO) reported that its second-quarter net loss was $249.7 million or $1.26 per share compared to net income of $99.7 million or $0.49 per share in the previous year.

Adjusted net loss for the latest-quarter was $196.6 million, or $0.99 per share.

Sales for the second quarter ended June 28, 2020 were $229.7 million down 71.3% from last year, primarily driven by sales volume declines as a result of the meaningful demand downturn in the quarter, the impact of significant distributor inventory destocking in imprintables, unfavourable product-mix, and higher promotional discounting in imprintables

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GIL

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular