Gildan Activewear Slips To Loss In Q2

(RTTNews) - Gildan Activewear Inc. (GIL, GIL.TO) reported that its second-quarter net loss was $249.7 million or $1.26 per share compared to net income of $99.7 million or $0.49 per share in the previous year.

Adjusted net loss for the latest-quarter was $196.6 million, or $0.99 per share.

Sales for the second quarter ended June 28, 2020 were $229.7 million down 71.3% from last year, primarily driven by sales volume declines as a result of the meaningful demand downturn in the quarter, the impact of significant distributor inventory destocking in imprintables, unfavourable product-mix, and higher promotional discounting in imprintables

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.