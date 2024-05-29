News & Insights

Stocks

Gildan Activewear Shareholders Elect Directors, Appoint Auditors

May 29, 2024 — 08:54 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) has released an update.

At Gildan Activewear’s annual shareholder meeting, all director nominees were elected, KPMG LLP was appointed as auditors, and the advisory vote on executive compensation passed, while a shareholder proposal from the British Columbia General Employees’ Union was rejected. Over 80% of the outstanding shares were represented at the meeting, indicating strong shareholder engagement.

For further insights into TSE:GIL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GIL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.