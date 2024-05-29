Gildan Activewear Shareholders Elect Directors, Appoint Auditors

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) has released an update.

At Gildan Activewear’s annual shareholder meeting, all director nominees were elected, KPMG LLP was appointed as auditors, and the advisory vote on executive compensation passed, while a shareholder proposal from the British Columbia General Employees’ Union was rejected. Over 80% of the outstanding shares were represented at the meeting, indicating strong shareholder engagement.

For further insights into TSE:GIL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.