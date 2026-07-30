Markets
GIL

Gildan Activewear To Sell HanesBrands Australia For A$700 Mln; Lifts Annual Adj. Income Outlook

July 30, 2026 — 08:31 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Gildan Activewear Inc. (GIL, GIL.TO), a Canadian clothing company, said on Thursday that it has inked a deal to sell its HanesBrands Australian Business to BBFIT Investments Pte Ltd for around A$700 million.

Gildan will use the proceeds from the transaction, to be closed in the second-half of 2026, to repay a portion of debt. BBFIT Investments Pte Ltd is an associated entity of BB Retail Capital, a private investment company.

Looking ahead, for fiscal 2026, Gildan now anticipates adjusted income from continuing operations of $4.65 to $4.75 per share, an increase of around 32.5% to 35% year over year. Earlier, the company had projected adjusted earnings of $4.20 to $4.40 per share for the year.

Gildan now expects its annual revenue from continuing operations to be at the low end of the previously communicated guidance range of $6 billion to $6.2 billion.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

GIL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.