Gildan Activewear Recognized Among Canada's Best Corporate Citizens and TIME's Most Sustainable Companies for 2025

Gildan Activewear has been recognized on Canada's Best 50 Corporate Citizens and TIME's World's Most Sustainable Companies lists for 2025.

Gildan Activewear Inc. has been recognized for the fourth consecutive year as one of Canada's Best 50 Corporate Citizens by Corporate Knights, making it one of only two companies in the Textiles and Clothing Manufacturing sector to receive this accolade. Additionally, Gildan was featured on TIME’s World’s Most Sustainable Companies list, standing out as one of 13 Canadian firms acknowledged globally and one of two in the Apparel, Footwear & Sporting Goods category. This recognition highlights Gildan's commitment to its Sustainable Growth strategy and effective ESG initiatives, which are integral to its business success. The evaluations for both awards rely on various sustainability performance indicators, showcasing Gildan's dedication to responsible manufacturing and governance practices across its supply chain.

Potential Positives

Gildan Activewear has been recognized on Canada’s Best 50 Corporate Citizens list for the fourth consecutive year, highlighting its ongoing commitment to corporate responsibility.

The company is one of only two in the Textiles and Clothing Manufacturing sector to make the Best 50 list, establishing its leadership in sustainability within its industry.

Gildan has also been included in TIME’s World’s Most Sustainable Companies list, marking its significance as one of 13 Canadian companies acknowledged globally for sustainability efforts.

The recognition from reputable organizations underscores Gildan's successful integration of sustainability into its business model and aligns with its Sustainable Growth strategy.

Potential Negatives

While Gildan's inclusion on sustainability lists is a positive, it may draw attention to any shortcomings in their actual environmental or labor practices that might not align with these accolades.



The reliance on recognition from external organizations could indicate potential vulnerability to reputational risk if future assessments do not favorably reflect their practices.



Gildan operates large-scale manufacturing facilities in regions that may face scrutiny regarding labor practices and environmental regulations, which could pose risks to its sustainability claims.

FAQ

What recognition did Gildan receive in 2025?

Gildan was included on Canada’s Best 50 Corporate Citizens list and TIME’s World’s Most Sustainable Companies list.

How many times has Gildan been on the Canada’s Best 50 Corporate Citizens list?

Gildan has been recognized for four consecutive years on Canada’s Best 50 Corporate Citizens list.

Which sector does Gildan belong to as a recognized company?

Gildan is recognized in the Textiles and Clothing Manufacturing sector.

How many Canadian companies are featured in TIME’s World’s Most Sustainable Companies list?

There are 13 Canadian companies featured on TIME’s World’s Most Sustainable Companies list.

What are Gildan's commitments related to sustainability?

Gildan is committed to its Next Generation ESG strategy, focusing on sustainability in its operations and supply chain.

MONTREAL, July 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gildan Activewear Inc. (GIL: TSX and NYSE) (“Gildan” or “the Company”) is pleased to share that it has been included on Canada’s Best 50 Corporate Citizens list by Corporate Knights for a fourth consecutive year. Gildan is one of only two companies in the Textiles and Clothing Manufacturing sector to be included. The Company has once again been recognized on TIME’s World’s Most Sustainable Companies list, which is now in its second edition. It is one of 13 Canadian companies featured on this global list and is one of only two Canadian companies recognized in the “Apparel, Footwear & Sporting Goods” industry subcategory.





“ESG is a key pillar of Gildan’s Sustainable Growth strategy, and we have shown time and again that sustainability goes together with business success; recognition from Corporate Knights and TIME affirm this,” said Glenn Chamandy, President and CEO of Gildan. “This achievement would not have been possible without our dedicated teams, who have been working hard to bring to life our Next Generation ESG strategy, and I am confident that we will continue to deliver on our commitment to making apparel with respect.”







Canada’s Best 50 Corporate Citizens of 2025 by Corporate Knights



is derived from a data set of companies with more than $1 billion in annual revenues, with potential contenders including Crown corporations, large co-ops, credit unions, and members of the S&P/TSX Renewable Energy and Clean Technology Index. Each corporation is evaluated on 25 key performance indicators (KPIs) covering resource management, sustainable revenue and investment, employee and financial management, and supplier performance.







TIME’s World’s Most Sustainable Companies of 2025



identifies the top 500 companies from 5,000 of the world’s largest and most influential companies, evaluated across more than 20 key indicators. Companies are assessed based on external sustainability ratings and commitments from reputable organizations including (but not limited to) CDP ratings, S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook, and their alignment with the Science Based Targets initiative, the availability and quality of sustainability reporting, as well as various social and environmental KPIs.







About Gildan







Gildan is a leading manufacturer of everyday basic apparel. The Company’s product offering includes activewear, underwear and socks, sold to a broad range of customers, including wholesale distributors, screenprinters or embellishers, as well as to retailers that sell to consumers through their physical stores and/or e-commerce platforms and to global lifestyle brand companies. The Company markets its products in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, under a diversified portfolio of Company-owned brands including Gildan®, American Apparel®, Comfort Colors®, GOLDTOE®, and Peds®, and under an exclusive licensing agreement for the printwear channel for Champion®.





Gildan owns and operates vertically integrated, large-scale manufacturing facilities which are primarily located in Central America, the Caribbean, North America, and Bangladesh. Gildan operates with a strong commitment to industry-leading labour, environmental and governance practices throughout its supply chain in accordance with its comprehensive ESG program embedded in the Company's long-term business strategy. More information about the Company and its ESG practices and initiatives can be found at



www.gildancorp.com



Investor inquiries:







Jessy Hayem, CFA





Senior Vice-President, Head of Investor





Relations and Global Communications





(514) 744-8511







jhayem@gildan.com









Media inquiries:







Genevieve Gosselin





Director, Global Communications and Corporate





Marketing





(514) 343-8814







communications@gildan.com









