Markets
GIL

Gildan Activewear Q4 Results Top Estimates

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Gildan Activewear Inc. (GIL, GIL.TO) reported fourth-quarter net earnings of $67.4 million or $0.34 per share, up from $32.5 million or $0.16 per share last year.

Adjusted net earnings were $90.0 million or $0.45 per share compared to $83.4 million or $0.41 per share in the previous year. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Net sales for the fourth quarter were $690.2 million up 4.8% from the previous year. It consisted of activewear sales of $537.9 million, up 11.3%, and sales of $152.3 million in the hosiery and underwear category, down 13.0% compared to the prior year quarter. Analysts expected revenues of $610.76 million for the quarter.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GIL

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More