Gildan Activewear Q2 Profit Surges, Beats Estimates; Trims FY Earnings View

(RTTNews) - Gildan Activewear Inc. (GIL) Thursday announced a surge in second quarter earnings, compared to the prior year. On an adjusted basis, earnings came in above estimates. Revenues were up 6.5 percent from the previous year.

For the full year, the company now projects a reduced adjusted earnings per share range and expects third quarter sales increase in low single digits, from prior year.

Quarterly earnings surged 136.2 percent to $137.9 million or $0.91 per share from $58.4 million 40.35 per share last year.

On an adjusted basis, earnings were $145.9 million or $0.97 per share, up from $124.7 million or $0.74 per share a year ago.

On average, analysts expected the company to earn $0.96 per share. Analysts estimates usually exclude special items.

Net sales for the quarter increased 6.5 percent to $918.5 million from $862.2 million a year ago.

Looking ahead to the third quarter, the company expects net sales to be up low single digits year over year, reflecting a timing shift of orders from the third quarter into the second quarter, and partly into the fourth quarter.

For the full year, the company reaffirmed its guidance while narrowing the range for adjusted earnings. The company now expects full year adjusted earnings in the range of $3.40 to $3.56, up between ~13% and ~19% year over year. The previous guidance was in a range of $3.38 to $3.58.

Revenue growth for the full year is expected to be up mid-single digits.

The Montreal, Canada-based apparel products manufacturer said the outlook reflects global trade and geopolitical environments.

