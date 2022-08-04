Markets
Gildan Activewear Q2 Adj. Profit Rises

(RTTNews) - Gildan Activewear Inc. (GIL) reported second quarter adjusted EPS of $0.86, up 27% from a year ago. On average, ten analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.55, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

EPS for the quarter totaled $0.85, up 15% from last year. Net earnings was $158.2 million compared to $146.4 million.

Sales were $896 million, up 20% over prior year. Analysts on average had estimated $715.51 million in revenue.

