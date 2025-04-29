Gildan Activewear Q1 25 Earnings Conference Call At 5:00 PM ET

(RTTNews) - Gildan Activewear Inc. (GIL) will host a conference call at 5:00 PM ET on April 29, 2025, to discuss Q1 25 earnings results.

To access the live webcast, log on to https://gildancorp.com/en/investors/events-and-presentations/

To listen to the call, dial (800) 715-9871 (US) or (646) 307-1963 (International), passcode 4627819#.

For a replay call, dial (800) 770-2030 (US) or (609) 800-9909 (International), passcode 4627819#.

