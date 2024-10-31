News & Insights

Gildan Activewear narrows FY24 adjusted EPS view to $2.97-$3.02 from $2.92-$3.07

October 31, 2024 — 06:58 am EDT

FY24 consensus $4.13. “Revenue growth for the full year to be up low-single digits, compared to our previous guidance of flat to up low-single digits. Our revenue guidance reflects the expiration of the Under Armour sock license agreement on March 31, 2024, which has had minimal impact on our profitability. Excluding the impact of this agreement, full year revenue growth in 2024 would be in the mid-single digit range.” FY24 consensus $4.53B.

