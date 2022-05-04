Gildan Activewear Inc. Reveals Rise In Q1 Bottom Line

(RTTNews) - Gildan Activewear Inc. (GIL.TO) revealed a profit for its first quarter that increased from last year

The company's bottom line came in at $146.4 million, or $0.77 per share. This compares with $98.5 million, or $0.50 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Gildan Activewear Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $144.3 million or $0.76 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 31.4% to $774.9 million from $589.6 million last year.

Gildan Activewear Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $146.4 Mln. vs. $98.5 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.77 vs. $0.50 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $774.9 Mln vs. $589.6 Mln last year.

