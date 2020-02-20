Gildan Activewear Inc. Q4 adjusted earnings Inline With Estimates

(RTTNews) - Gildan Activewear Inc. (GIL.TO) announced earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year.

The company's earnings came in at $32.51 million, or $0.16 per share. This compares with $59.55 million, or $0.29 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Gildan Activewear Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $83.4 million or $0.41 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.41 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 11.3% to $658.67 million from $742.75 million last year.

Gildan Activewear Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $83.4 Mln. vs. $88.9 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.41 vs. $0.43 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.41 -Revenue (Q4): $658.67 Mln vs. $742.75 Mln last year.

