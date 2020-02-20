Markets
GIL

Gildan Activewear Inc. Q4 adjusted earnings Inline With Estimates

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Gildan Activewear Inc. (GIL.TO) announced earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year.

The company's earnings came in at $32.51 million, or $0.16 per share. This compares with $59.55 million, or $0.29 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Gildan Activewear Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $83.4 million or $0.41 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.41 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 11.3% to $658.67 million from $742.75 million last year.

Gildan Activewear Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $83.4 Mln. vs. $88.9 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.41 vs. $0.43 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.41 -Revenue (Q4): $658.67 Mln vs. $742.75 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GIL

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular