Gildan Activewear Inc. Q2 Profit Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Gildan Activewear Inc. (GIL.TO) released earnings for second quarter that beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $155.3 million, or $0.87 per share. This compares with $158.2 million, or $0.85 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Gildan Activewear Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $112.3 million or $0.63 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.56 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 6.2% to $840.4 million from $895.6 million last year.

Gildan Activewear Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $155.3 Mln. vs. $158.2 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.87 vs. $0.85 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.56 -Revenue (Q2): $840.4 Mln vs. $895.6 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.55 to $2.65

