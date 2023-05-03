Gildan Activewear Inc. Q1 Profit Decreases, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Gildan Activewear Inc. (GIL.TO) released a profit for first quarter that decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $97.6 million, or $0.54 per share. This compares with $146.4 million, or $0.77 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Gildan Activewear Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $81.6 million or $0.45 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.51 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 9.3% to $702.9 million from $774.9 million last year.

Gildan Activewear Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $97.6 Mln. vs. $146.4 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.54 vs. $0.77 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.51 -Revenue (Q1): $702.9 Mln vs. $774.9 Mln last year.

