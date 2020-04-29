Gildan Activewear Inc. Q1 adjusted earnings Miss Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Gildan Activewear Inc. (GIL.TO):

-Earnings: -$99.3 million in Q1 vs. $22.7 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.50 in Q1 vs. $0.11 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Gildan Activewear Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $11.2 million or $0.06 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.11 per share -Revenue: $459.1 million in Q1 vs. $623.9 million in the same period last year.

