Gildan Activewear, Inc. (GIL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 23, 2021

Gildan Activewear, Inc. (GIL) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 23, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.154 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 20, 2021. Shareholders who purchased GIL prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that GIL has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $41.95, the dividend yield is 1.47%.

The previous trading day's last sale of GIL was $41.95, representing a -3.85% decrease from the 52 week high of $43.63 and a 69.09% increase over the 52 week low of $24.81.

GIL is a part of the Consumer Durables sector, which includes companies such as Masco Corporation (MAS) and Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (FBHS). GIL's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.53. Zacks Investment Research reports GIL's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 1422.22%, compared to an industry average of 31.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the gil Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

