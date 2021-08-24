Gildan Activewear, Inc. (GIL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 25, 2021

Gildan Activewear, Inc. (GIL) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 25, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.277 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 20, 2021. Shareholders who purchased GIL prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 79.87% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of GIL was $38.3, representing a -1.54% decrease from the 52 week high of $38.90 and a 102.32% increase over the 52 week low of $18.93.

GIL is a part of the Consumer Durables sector, which includes companies such as Masco Corporation (MAS) and Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (FBHS). GIL's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.86. Zacks Investment Research reports GIL's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 1275%, compared to an industry average of 32.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the GIL Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to GIL through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have GIL as a top-10 holding:

Direxion Fallen Knives ETF (GIL).

The top-performing ETF of this group is NIFE with an decrease of -0.83% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of GIL at 3.51%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.