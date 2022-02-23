Gildan Activewear Inc. Announces Rise In Q4 Bottom Line

(RTTNews) - Gildan Activewear Inc. (GIL.TO) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $173.9 M, or $0.89 per share. This compares with $67.4 million, or $0.34 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Gildan Activewear Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $148.5 million or $0.76 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 13.6% to $784.3 million from $690.2 million last year.

