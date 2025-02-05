Gildan Activewear Inc. to Report Q4 and Full Year 2024 Results on February 19, 2025

Gildan Activewear Inc. will release its 2024 financial results on February 19, 2025, followed by a conference call.

MONTREAL, Feb. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gildan Activewear Inc. (GIL; TSX and NYSE) will report its 2024 fourth quarter and full year results on Wednesday, February 19th, 2025. A press release will be issued before markets open, and a conference call is scheduled on that same day at 8:30 AM ET to discuss the Company’s results. The conference call can be accessed by dialing (800) 715-9871 (Canada & U.S.) or (646) 307-1963 (international) and entering passcode 3105768#. A replay will be available for 7 days starting at 12:30 PM EST by dialing (800) 770-2030 (Canada & U.S.) or (609) 800-9909 (international) and entering the same passcode. A live audio webcast of the conference call, as well as the replay, will be available at the following link:



About Gildan







Gildan is a leading manufacturer of everyday basic apparel. The Company’s product offering includes activewear, underwear and socks, sold to a broad range of customers, including wholesale distributors, screenprinters or embellishers, as well as to retailers that sell to consumers through their physical stores and/or e-commerce platforms and to global lifestyle brand companies. The Company markets its products in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, under a diversified portfolio of Company-owned brands including Gildan



®



, American Apparel



®



, Comfort Colors



®



, GOLDTOE



®



, and Peds



®



, and under an exclusive licensing agreement for the printwear channel for Champion



®



Gildan owns and operates vertically integrated, large-scale manufacturing facilities which are primarily located in Central America, the Caribbean, North America, and Bangladesh. Gildan operates with a strong commitment to industry-leading labour, environmental and governance practices throughout its supply chain in accordance with its comprehensive ESG program embedded in the Company's long-term business strategy. More information about the Company and its ESG practices and initiatives can be found at



www.gildancorp.com



Investor inquiries:







Jessy Hayem, CFA





Senior Vice-President, Head of Investor Relations





and Global Communications





(514) 744-8511







jhayem@gildan.com









Media inquiries:







Genevieve Gosselin





Director, Global Communications





and Corporate Marketing





(514) 343-8814







communications@gildan.com









