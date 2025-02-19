Gildan Activewear Inc. Q4 Profit Decreases, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Gildan Activewear Inc. (GIL.TO) revealed earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $132.32 million, or $0.86 per share. This compares with $153.31 million, or $0.89 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Gildan Activewear Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $128.2 million or $0.83 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.81 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 5.0% to $821.52 million from $782.71 million last year.

Gildan Activewear Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

