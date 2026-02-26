Gildan Activewear Inc. Q4 Income Retreats

(RTTNews) - Gildan Activewear Inc. (GIL) released a profit for fourth quarter that Drops, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $51.2 million, or $0.32 per share. This compares with $132.3 million, or $0.86 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Gildan Activewear Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $153.5 million or $0.96 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 31.2% to $1.078 billion from $821.52 million last year.

Gildan Activewear Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $51.2 Mln. vs. $132.3 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.32 vs. $0.86 last year. -Revenue: $1.078 Bln vs. $821.52 Mln last year.

